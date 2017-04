Blizzard has announced Overwatch’s D.Va will join Heroes of the Storm, and she’ll be a Warrior class

Blizzard has announced Overwatch’s D.Va will join Heroes of the Storm, and she’ll be a Warrior class. Here’s the new cinematic featuring D.Va fighting alongside fellow Overwatch fighter Genji. Both appear as part of the Heroes of the Storm 2.0 update rolling out today and tomorrow.