With the Copy Cat combo out of the picture, Wizards and the Magic community are hoping that new strategies can rise to the forefront. At the height of Copy Cat terror, only Gideon-centered Mardu Vehicles decks held onto a significant portion of the metagame. It’s possible that decks featuring new gems from Amonkhet will fill the void left by Copy Cat, but recent tournament results suggest that Gideon is here to stay, and may warp Standard just as severely as Copy Cat did.

At the April 29–30 StarCityGames.com Atlanta Open, the first large tournament of the new Amonkhet Standard, the deck took up five slots of the Top 8, and 18 of the Top 64. In the early stages of Standard, established decks that are already tuned tend to wallop newer brews, and the highest tier of professional players tend to stay home and work on their Pro Tour decks in secret rather than compete in the Opens. Some pros expect new decks to shine now that they can focus on taking down Vehicles without worrying about losing to the infinite cat combo. Others, including the reigning world champion, see no end to Gideon’s dynasty.



Gideon is powerful and relevant during all stages of the game. Gideon is a Planeswalker card, inherently difficult for opponents to interact with. Aggressive decks take advantage of Gideon’s attacking power and resistance to removal to close out the game early, while defensive decks use Gideon to create token creatures to clog up the board and push the game toward the later turns. Gideon is emblematic of a phenomenon that some players disparage as “battlecruiser Magic”: a format in which synergy is underpowered, and decks that pack the most generically powerful cards are impossible to beat. This is the heart of the problem for Magic players disenchanted with the staleness of the Standard format—it’s less fun (and more expensive) to win with a pile of mythic rares than to outmaneuver opponents with subtler and more unexpected strategies.

Some critics peer behind the curtain of Magic design and blame Magic’s storyline and marketing for Gideon’s absurd power level. Magic storylines recently have revolved around the swashbuckling, villain-foiling exploits of a team of recurring characters, and Gideon is like the Superman of the Gatewatch, Magic’s Justice League. If Gideon is going be on the face of the Magic brand and sell its paraphernalia, the argument goes, Wizards must make damn sure that his card is good enough to see tournament play—and they did, to a fault. In a recent blog, Magic designer Mark Rosewater acknowledged player disapproval of the Gatewatch, and shared that design will respond in kind starting with this summer’s release of Amonkhet’s Act II, Hour of Devastation. Until then, however, Gideon is here to stay.

This weekend’s Pro Tour Amonkhet in Nashville represents a critical event for Magic. If Gideon and Mardu Vehicles put up the dominant numbers that we saw at the Atlanta Open, confidence in Wizards’s ability to keep competitive Magic dynamic and fun will drop, and the community may cry out for yet another banning. If Amonkhet brings new and interesting strategies to the forefront that break the shackles of battlecruiser Magic, then perhaps Wizards’s lateness in banning Copy Cat will be forgiven, and players will continue to invest and experiment in Standard.