The release of a new Magic: the Gathering expansion is usually a joyous event for players, and this spring’s ancient Egypt-themed Amonkhet set should have been an easy hit. Instead, players are reeling from a competitive scene that has lately been dominated by a couple of overpowered cards, and hoping that Amonkhet can breathe fresh life into it.
Advertisement
A powerful white planeswalker named Gideon, Ally of Zendikar has dominated the Standard format since his release in fall 2015’s Battle for Zendikar expansion. The most prestigious tournament in Magic is the quarterly Pro Tour, in preparation for which professional players hole up for weeks to intensively brew decks with new cards, tune promising archetypes, and come up with the 75-card list that they hope will be fresh and powerful enough to crush a field of the 400 best players in the world. In the six Pro Tours for which Gideon, Ally of Zendikar has been legal in Standard, he has been featured in decks in the final round in all six. Despite his dominance and public outcry from professional players, Gideon has survived two waves of bannings, and currently serves as the centerpiece of the deck at the top of the format.
Mardu Vehicles is a white-red-black aggro-midrange deck that enables Gideon to smash face in a steampunk skyship. Vehicles dominated and won this winter’s Pro Tour Aether Revolt, and was considered the best deck by a wide margin, before the rise of Copy Cat, a combo that was featured in numerous decks in both online and paper tournaments, warping tournament play to the exclusion of most other viable strategies.
A big appeal of Magic is the diversity of playstyles available to players, and a format with only one or two viable deck archetypes is boring. In the week preceding Amonkhet’s April 28 release, Magic publisher Wizards of the Coast first decided to let the Copy Cat combo persist in the new Standard format, then after two days of data gathering (and severe player backlash) reversed their position and issued an emergency ban to shut down the deck.