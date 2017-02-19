GIF

When Astralis bested Virtus.Pro in the grand finals of the ELEAGUE Major in January, Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjærbye tweeted that his team “underperformed” in its 2-1 victory. A member of Virtus.Pro took offense, and promised to crush Astralis when they next met.



That meeting happened today, in the semifinals of DreamHack Masters Las Vegas 2017. Over three rounds, Virtus.Pro did exactly what Wiktor “TaZ” Wojitas said it would: crush. On the first map, a 12-3 advantage going into the half for VP led into an undefeated four rounds in the second half. Paweł “byali” Bieliński put up 24 kills total in both of Virtus.Pro’s won rounds, and in total, the team dominated on the maps it won on: 16-3 on Nuke, and 16-4 on Train.

In the post-game interview, Wojitas was asked about his tweet and replied, “What can I say? I told you. I told you this would happen.” He added that he was already eyeing SK as a potential opponent in the grand finals, saying “I want to play against SK. They are probably very sure they will win. I want to destroy them as well.”

Wojitas followed up that interview with another tweet directed at Astralis.

You can see if Wojitas will go two-for-two in savage destruction today, and watch the rest of the semi-and-grand finals on DreamHack’s Twitch stream.