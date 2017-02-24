Dota 2 Shoutcaster Calls Out Camera Operator For Missing The Big Fight Eric Van AllenToday 11:45amFiled to: Dota 2EsportsReplayObserver221EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image credit: Dota 2 When the last big teamfight of a Dota 2 match could decide the outcome entirely, it’s usually helpful to actually see the fight play out on stream. Advertisement In last night’s group stage match between Team Liquid and Vici Gaming J, at the StarLadder i-League StarSeries Season 3 finals, the camera operator (often referred to as “observer”) took a while to get the hint.It took Dota 2 commentator Gabriel “Lyrical” Cruz literally telling the observer where to look to get the camera over to the fight, sadly well after Team Liquid’s push onto the enemy ancient failed. The climactic struggle between Lasse “Matumbaman” Urpalainen’s Naga Siren and Bai “rOtk” Fan’s Nyx Assassin was a little too engaging, I guess. Advertisement You can follow more of the StarLeague finals this weekend, as teams put together their resume for the Kiev Major. With this being the last premier before invites go out, some squads will be in desperate need of a strong showing to earn a direct invite to the main event.Recommended StoriesThe Next Dota Major Is Already Running Into Issues Dota 2 Hero Getting Killed By Her Own Dagger Is A Perfect Example Of How The Game Keeps ChangingDota 2 Pro Makes Clutch Play From Beyond The GraveEric Van Allen@seamoosiStaff writer, Compete. Hopelessly addicted to Dota.Reply22 repliesLeave a reply