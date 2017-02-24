Image credit: Dota 2

When the last big teamfight of a Dota 2 match could decide the outcome entirely, it’s usually helpful to actually see the fight play out on stream.



In last night’s group stage match between Team Liquid and Vici Gaming J, at the StarLadder i-League StarSeries Season 3 finals, the camera operator (often referred to as “observer”) took a while to get the hint.

It took Dota 2 commentator Gabriel “Lyrical” Cruz literally telling the observer where to look to get the camera over to the fight, sadly well after Team Liquid’s push onto the enemy ancient failed. The climactic struggle between Lasse “Matumbaman” Urpalainen’s Naga Siren and Bai “rOtk” Fan’s Nyx Assassin was a little too engaging, I guess.

You can follow more of the StarLeague finals this weekend, as teams put together their resume for the Kiev Major. With this being the last premier before invites go out, some squads will be in desperate need of a strong showing to earn a direct invite to the main event.