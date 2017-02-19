In this weekend’s FIFA ‘17 Ultimate Team Regionals, one player put up a quick double that reminded me of my casual matches against friends.

Advertisement

Rafael “Rafifa13" Fortes, using a combo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, took an early lead in this match with two goals against his opponent, Javier “Janoz CFI” Muñoz.

FIFA Ultimate Team lets players draft and field teams made up of a wide variety of football pros without team limitations, so you can have situations where athletes like Luis Suárez can end up on teams with Ronaldo.



Advertisement

The regionals determine who will advance to the Ultimate Team Championship later this year. If you want to catch up on the rest of the games as they play out today, you can check it out on the EA Sports FIFA stream.