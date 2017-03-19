Image courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment

A new Overwatch team is set to make its debut on the international stage. Laser Kittenz is made up of the former Bench Boys roster and two other players, and the team will be looking to establish itself in the upcoming Overwatch League.



In a report from ESPN Esports, the team says it is currently talking to investors to afford a spot in Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch League. Announced at last year’s Blizzcon, the league will have franchised, regional teams competing in a regulated season. This would come with baseline minimum salaries, benefits and a chance to foster regional followings.

According to a report from the Sports Business Journal, spots in the League could cost up to $30 million. Though Blizzard has not publicly announced any numbers, a franchised spot in a league this large could certainly cost a fair bit.

The team attempting to establish itself in this league is mostly made-up of ex-Bench Boys players, a team with a few placings in its short month-long lifespan but no major wins. Two members, Finley “Kyb” Adisi and Sergi “Winghaven” Torras Aragonés, are former members of Reunited, who were prominent in the European Overwatch scene; Aragonés himself played on Complexity Gaming during its run at the Overwatch Winter Premiere, where the team placed fourth.

Joining them is Herman “Nesh” Kobrin and Nikolaj “Zaprey” Ian Moyes, both coming off short hiatuses to join the team. Moyes boasts the largest resume, coming from Misfits, whose former general manager Ali “Alicus” Saba is the founder and CEO of the Laser Kittenz.

While the name is unconventional, the Overwatch scene is still far from defined, and this team has plenty of potential to garner investors and establish itself. The Kittenz will get their chance to prove their worth in the European Overwatch PIT Championship, which kicks off group play tomorrow.