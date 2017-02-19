Image credit: u/afresquet

Hearthstone players have been playing “spot the lethal” for years. Similar to chess puzzles, where a board state is laid out and you try to achieve checkmate in a certain number of moves, “spot the lethal” asks if you can figure out how to drop your opponent’s life to 0 in a single turn.



YouTube content creator “ZeroMana” recently started a series of lethal puzzles, using both custom boards and actual situations from different Hearthstone pros and streamers. The production quality is top-notch, showing the card text and board state in full.

ZeroMana has said their team will try to produce a weekly puzzle reel, which will include a carryover solution from the previous week. Good luck trying to solve the one at the end of the above video—I’ve been scratching my head for a good ten minutes on it.

Though ZeroMana brings a great level of production value to the mix, several others have made “spot the lethal” puzzles through imgur posts in the past. ESL’s Trinity Series even made a few, though some of the more popular ones are... well... see for yourself:

Let us know if you spot the lethal! It always helps to keep sharp, or you might miss lethal when it matters most.