Two 'Weak' Characters Rampaged Through A Recent Smash Bros. Tournament

GIF At last weekend's Civil War tournament for Super Smash Bros. on Wii U, amid the gargantuan upsets, two players were busy fighting their way to the top, against the top pros in the world, using tools many would argue were ineffective for the job.Tier lists—artificial ratings of a character's viability at the highest level of competitive play—are a controversial topic in esports, acting as both a thought exercise, and an excuse. "I lost because they were playing a higher tier than me," or "I'd be better if my character was high-tier," are complaints you'll hear at any given tournament.