Riot’s Oceania Division continues to be engulfed in controversy, with League of Legends teams Tainted Minds and Regicide both being accused of shady behavior.
In February, the majority of Tainted Minds, including the coach, left their team house, alleging conditions that were both unsafe—mold, sanitation issues—and made for a poor work environment—no computers and a poor internet. Last week Riot found that Tainted Minds had violated their contractual obligations, fining them $7000 AUD. They were also handed a six month competitive probation, but not banned outright because of “efforts in good faith to correct ongoing issues.”