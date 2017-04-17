Former Tainted Minds player Tristan “Cake” Côté-Lalumière had already taken to TwitLonger in the past to bring his issues with the team to light, and did so again last night, criticizing Riot’s ruling. Côté-Lalumière alleges that Riot Games still owes the former Tainted Minds manager “Fassfy” multiple thousands of dollars, and disputes the investigations into a conflict of interest between the organization and Riot’s Oceanic division. One of Riot’s staffers was reportedly responsible for convincing John McRae, managing director of high-school esports organization Letsplay.live, to invest in Tainted Minds; McRae and Daniel Ringland, who had been handling mediation attempts between Tainted Minds and its players, were seen spending time on the Riot campus, according to Côté-Lalumière, while they were under investigation.

Compounding issues is a YouTube interview released this morning in which Oceaniac Pro League player Jackson “Pabu” Pavone alleges that Regicide, a competitive League of Legends team who recently competed in the region’s promotion tournament and won a spot in the OPL, used a number of “off-limits” players to qualify. These players were account boosters, people who raise League of Legends accounts to certain specifications (often a high ranking in the game’s ranked mode) and then sell the account for profit, an action strictly forbidden by Riot that has resulted in bans for several pro players.