Though played with rocket-powered cars, Rocket League is still soccer at its core, and a shot right at the crossbar can still beat the goalie out for a huge goal.

Alexandre “Mout” Moutarde, a sub for The Leftovers, played with two others in the Rocket Royale today under the guise Northern Tactics. The three got put against last season’s Rocket League Championship Series runner-up Mock-It Esports, and proceeded to put up some impressive goals against the silver medalists.



Northern Tactics would go on to defeat Mock-It 3-1 in the overall series, knocking them out of the tournament and advancing to the European grand finals to play Northern Gaming. It was a tense match, but Northern Gaming emerged 4-2 victorious over Tactics, winning the European grand finals.

The Royale is an exhibition tournament to showcase some high-level Rocket League, in anticipation of the Championship Series’ third season starting this year. With a performance like today’s, Moutarde may not find himself a sub for much longer.

You can follow the rest of today’s matches for the North American squads on the Rocket League Twitch channel.