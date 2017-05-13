In the last block of the night at our “Can You Beat An Esports Champion?” event, Du “NuckleDu” Dang was the first pro to drop all day. Kevin “Die3mini0n” Landon, a professional Street Fighter player himself, took down NuckleDu in a tense mirror match-up.
Both players were on Guile, exchanging blows and projectiles in a careful dance back and forth. Landon outlasted the onslaught, and when the right opportunity arose, took rounds from the Capcom Cup champion NuckleDu.
“It’s nice to know that I can still compete, even after he won the championship,” said Landon after the match. Landon says NuckleDu was a student of his before Du’s run at Capcom Cup, but was surprised Du picked the mirror match-up rather than his Rainbow Mika alternate.
As for the difference between Landon’s Guile and Du’s, it’s all in the approach.
“It’s just polar opposite styles, he’s the full-in rushdown style, I’m the more keep-away Guile,” said Landon.
You can catch the tail end of the Compete event through the Twitch stream below: