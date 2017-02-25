Siege tanks can’t hit flying units, a fact Cho “Maru” Seong Ju was reminded of in last night’s Global StarCraft II League Code S match against Kim “Ryung” Dong Won.



Advertisement

The series was at a 2-1 advantage for Kim, but Cho was looking to make a resurgence on the fourth map. Pushing ahead with a massive army of siege tanks, Cho had the advantage against Kim’s tech, which favored marines and medivacs over artillery. It was not noticing where all those marines and medivacs went that ended up costing Cho a critical mass of his army.

After a crushing flank wiped out most of Cho’s (red) advance, Kim (blue) hopped his marines inside the flying, healing medivacs and pushed out, executing guerilla raids on Cho’s base. Kim relied on some good ol’ fashioned micro-management, zipping around the slower army of Cho and slowly bleeding him of resources until Cho ceded the series.

Advertisement

Kim advances to the semifinals of 2017's GSL Code S Season One, putting him only two series away from the top prize and declaring himself one of the best StarCraft II players in the world. Maybe his next opponent will keep track of the missing marines.