There comes a point in every game of League of Legends where some primal, base instinct compels a player forward towards the Nexus, disregarding all common sense in the hunt for that game-winning slam.

After about 39 minutes in today’s European League Championship Series match, down one game in the series, Unicorns of Love went for a last-ditch, all-in raid on G2's Nexus to end the game. G2 just, just barely held all five off, and launched their own raid while Unicorns of Love’s players were waiting for their death timers to tick down. Bolstered by the huge damage output of Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen’s Varus, G2 pushed a little faster and ended the game.

Not everyone can be xPeke.