Starting now and going into the night, Street Fighter V pros Bryant “Smug” Huggins, Justin Wong and Du “NuckleDu” Dang will take on a crowd of challengers live from our New York offices.



Advertisement

Throughout the day, visitors can stop by to play the pros, and after they fail (or succeed), they can stop by the Compete Arcade to play on our curated cabinet selection, warm up in our Street Fighter V dojo, get some Compete swag and take a photo with the infamous car from Street Fighter II.

If you’re in New York and want to meet the Compete staff and challenge some pros or even us, the event is open to the public, so feel free to come on over to our offices at 114 5th Avenue and hang out! (Note: our late-night session is 21+ only.)

Advertisement

Can’t make it out? You can tune in to our Twitch stream and watch the action play out throughout the day, emceed by Gizmodo’s own: