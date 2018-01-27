The sparkling lights in the audience at Eleague’s CS:GO major in Boston come courtesy of light-up br

GIF

The sparkling lights in the audience at Eleague’s CS:GO major in Boston come courtesy of light-up bracelets given to every attendee. The bracelets flash red at the same speed as the in-game bomb countdown, they light up white for explosions, and flicker either yellow or blue for a terrorist or counter-terrorist victory, respectively.

Unlike the Blizzard Arena’s halo for Overwatch League, these bracelets light up simultaneously with the game’s events, so they probably aren’t controlled by a human hand... probably.

