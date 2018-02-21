Blizzard has announced that it’s hosting a Warcraft III invitational tournament at the end of the month. Yes, Warcraft III, the one with strategy and sheep that explode if you click on them enough. Veteran pros like Madfrog and Tak3r will participate in the event, which will be accompanied by balance changes and widescreen support for the nearly 16 year-old game.
