Overwatch League just announced a couple of punishments for several players, including two of Dallas Fuel’s notorious troublemakers. Timo “Taimou” Kettunen has received a $1,000 fine for calling another player a “fucking faggot kid” on his personal Twitch channel this past January. Félix “xQc” Lengyel has gotten hit with a $4,000 fine and a four-match suspension for referring to an OWL caster as “cancer,” spamming the “Trihard” emote, and talking trash about other pro players like Houston Outlaws player Jake Lyon.

Houston Outlaws head coach Tae-yeong “TaiRong” Kim received a “formal warning” for posting a meme about the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. With no prompting from OWL, Kim posted an apology and said he would donate $1,000 to the Hiroshima Peace Culture Foundation. According to OWL, Kim’s show of remorse was “taken into account when determining the judgment against him.”

Oh, and the LA Valiant’s Ted “Silkthread” Wang got a $1,000 fine for account sharing, which doesn’t seem even close to edgy enough to appear on this particular disciplinary announcement.

Yesterday, Félix “xQc” Lengyel posted in his Discord about his impending punishment, claiming it was “rly rly rly rly bad and makes me look TERRIBLE,” and that he might even quit: “I’ll be deciding whether or not I’m stepping down.” There are only five matches left to go in Stage 2, and Lengyel will miss almost all of them. The team has just signed Son “OGE” Min-Seok, who can now play tank in Lengyel’s place.

Compete has asked the Dallas Fuel whether the team will issue any further punishments in addition to the ones laid out by the league, and will update this story with further developments. Compete has also asked both the Dallas Fuel and Overwatch League whether Lengyel’s suspension is paid or unpaid.

Advertisement

Compete is Deadspin and Kotaku’s joint site dedicated to competitive gaming.