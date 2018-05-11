Screenshot: Super Mega Baseball 2 (Metalhead Software Inc.)

Look. Pitchers getting hit in the head by batted balls happens all the time, and is no joke. But I dare you to watch this Super Mega Baseball 2 clip from Giant Bomb producer and Mario Maker nightmare creator Dan Ryckert and not laugh:

The pitcher’s apparent death is incredibly satisfying, from the ball hitting him and making the Hollywood meat-slammer thud sound, the legs flying up, the Extremely Video Game ping at the end. Also, action seems to just continue as normal, despite the tragedy on the mound. The pitcher must not be popular with their teammates.

