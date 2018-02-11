GIF

Last night, Brian “Cosmos” Kalu won his first-ever trophy for Super Smash Bros. For Wii U, and then almost lost it.

Kalu and his doubles partner Rei “komorikiri” Furukawa won the two-on-two bracket last night at Frostbite 2018. In the post-game interview, commentator Richard “Keitaro” King Jr. almost gave new meaning to the term “Smash trophy.”

Whether a prank or by accident, it certainly made my heart (and probably Kulu’s) skip a beat. Thankfully he recovered, returned it to the box, and handed it away.

Congrats to Kulu for a big win and a trophy still in one piece.