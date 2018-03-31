Photo: Sadokist (Facebook)

During a celebratory birthday stream last night, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive commentator Matthew “Sadokist” Trivett called members of his stream chat the n-word on stream, as well as telling one member of the CS:GO community to kill themself.

Trivett was live and playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds when he drops the slur. “I am literally going 50 percent and I am the best in esports,” said Trivett. “Wait ‘til I go 100 percent, you fucking n*gger.”

Later, during an Ask Me Anything segment in which Trivett admits he has been drinking, he responds to Counter-Strike community member Don Haci by telling him to “go fuck [themself].” “Maybe put a belt around your neck and jump off a cliff with that belt still attached,” said Trivett. “That would be better for everyone.”

Trivett is a well-known commentator and personality in the Counter-Strike community. He’s been on the mic for many major events, including the Boston Major last January.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, Trivett has not made a statement. Compete has reached out to him, and we’ll update if he responds.

Compete is Deadspin and Kotaku’s joint site dedicated to competitive gaming.