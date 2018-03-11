Photo: Robert Paul (Blizzard Esports)

Overwatch League team Dallas Fuel announced today that the organization and tank player Félix “xQc” Lengyel have mutually agreed to part ways.

Lengyel’s contract was set to last through the entirety of the league’s inaugural season.

“There are few players out there who have achieved as much success in as short a time as Félix has in competitive Overwatch,” said Fuel owner Mike Rufail in a statement. “Ultimately, it was in the best interest of our organization and Félix to part ways before the expiration of his contract. No one wants to see Félix succeed more than we do, and we believe he has a bright future ahead of him. I want to thank him for his time and the passion he brought to the Dallas Fuel.”

Lengyel has been in the spotlight for a while, both for his strong Winston play and behavioral issues. He was suspended in January for saying a rival Overwatch League player would enjoy sucking a “big fat cock,” and again on Friday for several statements about fellow players and Overwatch League talent. Lengyel had also been ominously dropping hints that he might choose to quit the league.

Due to his most recent suspension, Lengyel would not have been able to compete or practice with the Fuel for the remainder of stage two of the Overwatch League.

“Our focus is to field a roster with players that are available to help the Dallas Fuel succeed now and in the future,” said Rufail. “Releasing Félix today allows us the flexibility to make additional signings during the league transfer window and allows Félix to pursue other opportunities this season and on stream.”