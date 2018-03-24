Photo: Valve

Kuro “Kuroky” Salehi Takhasomi broke a record yesterday by simply picking a single hero, and he continued to widen the lead today. Among the 115 heroes currently in Dota 2, Kuroky has played 108 of them at least once in a competitive Dota game.

Over the last few days, Kuroky has played a number of heroes on his never-played list, including Phantom Lancer and Outworld Devourer. The fresh pick-ups for the Team Liquid captain took his count up to 108 today, beating out previous record holder Clinton “Fear” Loomis who stands at 106.

It’s not much of a surprise that Kuroky is the one breaking this record. The 25-year-old player has been in the scene since Dota was DotA, or Defense of the Ancients, a mod for WarCraft III. He’s also played on several teams in various roles, giving him a lot of experience in playing the general hero pool in a pro setting. From Rubick to Queen of Pain, to Centaur Warrunner and Puck, even to the explosive Techies, Kuroky covers the gamut of Dota 2.

He’s been with Team Liquid for a while now though, and led the team to its historic win at last year’s International. Liquid currently sits second in the Dota pro circuit, though Team Secret’s finish at this weekend’s DreamLeague is likely to shift that a bit.

Advertisement

Who’s left for Kuroky to draft? Stats-tracking site DotaBuff lists his unplayed heroes as Bristleback, Broodmother, Meepo, Templar Assassin, Underlord, and Weaver.

Screenshot: DotaBuff

Not a terrible list to work through, especially since Underlord is a common pick in the current Dota metagame. For those doing the math, there is one unplayed hero he can’t pick—Pangolier—due to the hero being disabled in captain’s mode, the primary competitive mode, at the moment.

