Professional Dota player Daryl Koh “iceiceice” Pei Xiang was streaming today when he felt compelled to explain why he doesn’t like his own first name.

“I don’t even like the name Daryl,” said iceiceice. “Daryl is like a nigger’s name. It’s not an... okay, it’s a black person’s name. I’m not a big fan of like, Daryl. My parents named me Daryl after watching a show.”





Daryl is currently the offlane player for Mineski, which won the Dota 2 Asia Championships 2018 just last week.

