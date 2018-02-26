Photo: LoL Esports/Flickr

Three weeks after Golden State Warriors-owned League of Legends team Golden Guardians fired head coach Yoonsup “Locodoco” Choi, the former coach broke his silence. Choi, who was fired just four games into the team’s season, said tonight that his firing was a result of him telling a “personal story” which was not “sexually explicit,” but also “totally inappropriate” for an interview. ESPN reported earlier this month that the firing was related to an inappropriate remark made to a woman, and Locodoco tonight said that it could “remotely be construed or interpreted as sexual harassment.”

