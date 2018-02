Photo: LoL Esports/Flickr

Three weeks after Golden State Warriors-owned League of Legends team Golden Guardians fired head coach Yoonsup ‚ÄúLocodoco‚ÄĚ Choi, the former coach broke his silence. Choi, who was fired just four games into the team‚Äôs season, said tonight that his firing was a result of him telling a ‚Äúpersonal story‚ÄĚ which was not ‚Äúsexually explicit,‚ÄĚ but also ‚Äútotally inappropriate‚ÄĚ for an interview. ESPN reported earlier this month that the firing was related to an inappropriate remark made to a woman, and Locodoco tonight said that it could ‚Äúremotely be construed or interpreted as sexual harassment.‚ÄĚ

