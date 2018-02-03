Former NASCAR and Formula 1 racer Scott Speed has been suspended from popular simulation racing game iRacing after footage of him attempting to intentionally crash into other players surfaced.

Speed confirmed to The Drive that he’s been suspended from the game for actions captured in a Twitch clip from streamer Jake “YTBigz” Hewlett.

iRacing is a serious platform for both virtual drivers and those trying to crack their way into real-life racing, so incidents like above, where Speed is veering across the track to slam into cars, are pretty serious. Another clip from December of Speed driving aggressively has made the rounds as well, though some have pointed out that the driver in question rear-ended him. (Note: I’m not sure ‘a fender for a fender’ is in the racer’s bible.)

Speed sent the following statement to The Drive about his suspension:

This is not real life, it’s a game. The penalty for my action if protested against, is a suspension, which I accept[ed] and received. I personally wouldn’t feel like a man protesting a guy who I just accidentally wrecked out of the lead for returning the favor. But that’s me, and I understand that thinking is not treating iRacing with the appropriate amount of respect and is wrong. For that I sincerely apologize.

Two days ago, Speed also listed a three-monitor racing setup on Facebook Marketplace, which sold for $7,500.