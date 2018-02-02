Golden Guardians have announced that just two weeks into the season, they have fired head coach Yoonsup “Locodoco” Choi ahead of this weekend’s games. The Golden State Warriors-owned League of Legends team is currently 0-4 in the 2018 North American LCS season.

In several interviews leading up to the season, GM Kirk Lacob and players like Hai and Lourlo repeated the Guardians’ goal of building a long-term, sustainable team.

Assistant coach Tyler Perron will be the interim coach for this weekend’s matches against Team SoloMid and Team Liquid.