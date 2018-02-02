Image Credit: LoL Esports, Flickr

Golden Guardians have announced that just two weeks into the season, they have fired head coach Yoonsup “Locodoco” Choi ahead of this weekend’s games. The Golden State Warriors-owned League of Legends team is currently 0-4 in the 2018 North American LCS season.

In several interviews leading up to the season, GM Kirk Lacob and players like Hai and Lourlo repeated the Guardians’ goal of building a long-term, sustainable team.

Assistant coach Tyler Perron will be the interim coach for this weekend’s matches against Team SoloMid and Team Liquid.