Blake Martinez of the Green Bay Packers not only tied for leading the NFL in tackles this season, but also finds some time to play Dota 2 on the side. Though he currently plays under ‚ÄúPackernation50,‚ÄĚ Martinez told the story of his induction to the cult of Dota at yesterday‚Äôs Captains Draft 4.0 tournament‚ÄĒincluding his first screenname.

A buddy of the linebacker‚Äôs made an account for him, but there was one little problem: The account‚Äôs name was ‚Äúpussyfucker69.‚ÄĚ

‚ÄúLiterally for six months I didn‚Äôt know I could change it,‚ÄĚ said Martinez. ‚ÄúSo I had people at Stanford that were like, ‚ÄėI heard you were playing Dota, what‚Äôs your username?‚Äô For six months I was like, ‚ÄėI don‚Äôt know, I don‚Äôt know my username, you should just give me yours.‚Äô‚ÄĚ

A quick check of his DotaBuff history shows that, indeed, he once was Blake “pussyfucker69" Martinez. And he also has a 70.69 percent win-rate as Luna, damn!

Martinez also decided to change it back for an ability draft showmatch at the event today, where his team won.