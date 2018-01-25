Soul Calibur VI

SoulCalibur VI’s second trailer dropped today, offering players a glimpse at the 20-year-old fighting game’s upcoming roster. One constant throughout SoulCalibur’s shifting cast of fighters is the cursed villain Nightmare, whose new design was revealed today.



Nightmare is the antagonist of the series and the living avatar of the evil sword Soul Edge. When I was a little gaming baby playing SoulCalibur II, Nightmare’s demonesque appearance and weird sentient sword freaked me out. It has a moving eyeball on it! Over a decade later, developer Project Soul has iterated on and experimented with his design, culminating in today’s so-called “Azure Knight.”

Let’s take a look through all the Nightmares of yore leading up to today’s: