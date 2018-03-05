GIF Image: TVP

This past weekend at IEM Katowice, Counter-Strike pro Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski did an interview on behalf of his team Virtus Pro, since they’d ended up in last place. The interview footage gained attention thanks to a brief cutaway to the stands, which captured an insatiable couple going to town on each other.



Around three minutes into the interview, uploaded yesterday by Polish broadcaster TVP, the horny couple can be spotted in the lower right of the stadium seats, kissing and appearing to be rubbing their hands on each other’s crotches. Ah, young love!

Eagle-eyed fans not only noticed the couple in the first place, but also recognized who they are. It appears to be Daniel Artur Pawlak, a Polish YouTuber with 1.1 million subscribers* who goes by DeeJayPallaside. He looks to be locking lips with the League of Legends streamer Mrs. Honey. Some of the Twitch footage of the event shows a clearer shot of the pair sitting in a more chaste pose: no kissing, just cuddling.

After the video went viral, DeeJayPallaside and Mrs. Honey hosted a live Q&A on YouTube to address the rumors. You don’t have to speak their language to tell that a whole lot of subscribers and donations appear to be rolling in thanks to all of this.

If you do speak Polish, please get in touch. We’d love to know if they admitted that the mutual handies were a YouTuber stunt, though if it’s a stunt, they’re incredibly committed to it.



*This post initially misstated the number of subscribers DeeJayPallaside has. It’s 1.1 million, not hundreds of millions.