Yihong Peng, older brother of League of Legends superstar Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng, was arrested and charged with the murder of his mother and assault of his father on Saturday in San Juan Capistrano, California. According to a statement by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Peng’s 59-year-old mother Wei Ping Shen was stabbed to death. His father, Guojon Peng, was critically injured but is “expected to survive.”



The statement says that neighbors reported seeing the suspect that night on the street with a knife at 10:30 pm. Police arrived within one minute and saw the suspect “attempting to flee the scene,” but after a “short foot pursuit,” he was taken into custody.

Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng made a statement about the tragedy late last night:

“This weekend I received some terrible news. My older brother attacked both of my parents with a knife. As a result of this attack, my mom passed away and my dad was seriously hurt and is now recovering in hospital. “I’m still processing this news and joining up with my dad and little brother to make sure they’re ok and the proper arrangements are being made. I’ll likely be quiet on social media while I work through this. I hope you all understand and support me as you always have in the past.”

Steve Arhancet, co-owner and CEO of Doublelift’s esports team Team Liquid, posted that he planned to “provide all the assistance and support [Doublelift] may want or need.”

Team Liquid is slated to compete in the NA LCS Spring finals this weekend in Miami, although it now seems unlikely that Doublelift will compete alongside his team. Compete has reached out to Team Liquid management for further details.