The New Girl series finale airs tonight, although the show should have ended at least a year ago. Here are some characters from that very good show, ranked from best to worst.
- Schmidt
- Aly
- Winston
- Outside Dave
- Nick
- Joan Day
- Bob Day
- Coach
- Principal Foster
- Fawn Moscato
- Robby
- Gavin
- Sadie
- Jess
- Furguson
- Abby Day
- Walt Miller
- Caroline
- Louise Schmidt
- Ruth
- Paul
- Russell
- Angie
- Reagan
- Sam
- Big Schmidt
- Getting hit by a car that Jess is test driving while two different men pretend to be her husband
- Cece