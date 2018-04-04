The Overwatch League’s leaked code of conduct gives Blizzard and the OWL an incredible amount of control over players, including anything that happens on their own streams, so part of the latest punishment for a heated gaming moment comes as no surprise. After the Philadelphia Fusion’s Josh “Eqo” Corona made a slant-eye gesture and said “I am Korean” on a recent stream, the team announced his punishment today. In addition to the usual fine and suspension of $3,000 and three games, the team is banning him from streaming for 10 weeks:





Corona also apologized in a typed letter and said he’d be donating an additional $3,000 to the Anti-Defamation League.