Overwatch League matches move fast, and one key aspect of clutch plays often stays off-screen and unacknowledged: the support players who heal up the pros pulling off those killstreaks. Most of those successful takedowns happen while the damage-dealing player is in the pocket—that is to say, getting healed continuously by a support player.



When that happens, the commentators sometimes give a little shout-out to the good “pocketing.” But if you don’t know what to look for, or what that term even means, then you wouldn’t understand why these plays are such an impressive piece of teamwork.

This particular play, which unfolded during Boston Uprising’s stage 3 finals match against New York, isn’t quite a textbook example of pocketing: Boston tank Lucas “Note” Meissner pulled off an impressive round of kills even after losing D.Va’s mech suit. Ordinarily, a mechless D.Va wouldn’t stay in the pocket for so long, but in this case, it was the best possible play to turn the tide and get Boston back on the payload.

Boston did lose this match, and New York pulled off some impressive plays of their own. But for this one shining moment on Route 66, Boston’s healers had a chance to strut their stuff—and Meissner’s D.Va did pretty well, too.