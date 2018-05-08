HAMMER. DOWN.

In case you needed any more evidence that LA Gladiators player Chan-hyung “Fissure” Baek is one of the best Overwatch tanks in the world, here he is playing Whac-A-Mole with an enemy team, then getting into an 18-wheeler and running over the Whac-A-Mole machine.

Fissure approaches the other team’s frontline with his shield up, waits for his moment, and then uses a massive Earthshatter ult to knock down the other team’s Reinhardt, Brigitte, and Hanzo. Then he charges in and steamrolls them all, only for them to pop right back up thanks to health regen from a clutch ult from their own Zenyatta. But Fissure and his team aren’t done. Their Zarya deploys her ult, bunching the enemy team into a cluster ripe for smashing. Despite the lingering effects of the Zenyatta ult, Fissure hammers away on most of the enemy team at once, granting him another Earthshatter ult six seconds after he used the last one. He then proceeds to knock everybody down again, get three eliminations, and nearly charge the enemy Brigitte off a cliff for good measure.

The best part is that the other team’s Reinhardt happened to be none other than Overwatch League analyst and former pro player Jonathan “Reinforce” Larsson, who was also streaming at the time, and who promptly lost his shit.



Advertisement

“What? Are you kidding me?” he shouted at the top of his lungs after Fissure’s double-ult bonanza. “No, Fissure! You don’t get to do that!”

But he does.



Compete is Deadspin and Kotaku’s joint site dedicated to competitive gaming.