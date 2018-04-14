Image: Overwatch

It can be difficult to know when to activate that hard-earned ultimate, especially when you’re playing a lower-health hero like Genji. Luckily, the Los Angeles Gladiators’ own João Pedro “Hydration” Goes Telles has you covered.

In an all-access Q&A last night, the Overwatch League pro was asked, “How do you manage Genji’s ultimate? What’s the best situation in your opinion to use it?” Here is Hydration’s answer:

“There’s never a good situation to use that thing,” said Hydration. “Whenever you pull it, six players will look at you, they will use every single cooldown on you, and you’re just gonna get booped all over the map. And then you’re gonna miss all your slashes, and then your dash is gonna get messed up, and you’re gonna die. Just don’t play Genji.”

Honestly, sage words of wisdom. Please don’t play Genji. The second your hero yells “Ryūjin no ken wo kurae,” you might as well paint a giant target on your face.

