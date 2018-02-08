Earlier today on an quarterly earnings call, Activision Blizzard announced that it plans to add new franchises and cities to the Overwatch League in its second season. The Compete staff came up with a few suggestions for those teams’ names. Some were very good; others, quite bad. Here they are, ranked best to worst.



1. Helsinki Hellfires

2. Virginia Vapers

3. Chicago Windycities

4. Kotaku In-Actions

5. New York Yonkees

6. Seattle Grindrz

7. Louisiana Purchase

8. Amazon’s Second Headquarters Players

9. Tokyo Mirage Sessions On Nintendo Switch, Please

10. Chicago Fire

11. Bangkok Blues

12. Repeatedly getting hit by a car and resurrected by Mercy

13. Philadelphia Process

14. Boston Tea Parties