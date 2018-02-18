The 2018 Rainbow Six: Siege Invitational came to a close today, with Evil Geniuses and Penta Sports vying for the title of world champion. EG got off to an early 2-0 lead, but a resilient Penta turned the tables, going back and forth until the teams found themselves in the final rounds of overtime.

Though the Evil Geniuses had a strong showing early, Penta rebounded in the later maps, thanks to a strategy using the shield-toting Montagne to confound EG’s defense. Reversing the advantage, the final map saw the teams tied 2-2 and headed into extra rounds.

After a defuser plant went south for Penta, Pengu was left the sole member against two EG players attempting to smash the defuser. In a few moments, the title would be decided.

Penta denied the EG members their repeat Invitational win, and hoisted the big ol’ hammer trophy over their heads.