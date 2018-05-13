Photo: Fusion University (Twitter)

The Philadelphia Fusion’s Overwatch Contenders team, University, is playing without jerseys in today’s season one finals, not due to a laundry mishap or lost luggage but apparently the giant “FU” emblazoned on their game wear.

The University, which competes in Contenders—essentially the Overwatch League’s minor league—announced on Twitter that their “FU jerseys” had been banned by Contenders for being “too hot to handle.” Fusion staff confirmed to Dot Esports that they were banned.

Without their FU’s, the University was left to take the stage against semifinalist OpTic Academy wearing what looks like stagehand’s attire in your local high school’s production of Seussical.

Fusion University was also without their FU’s today, when they took the stage for the grand final of the Contenders season against Toronto Esports.

Philadelphia Fusion’s CFO Joe Marsh tweeted a four-panel meme about the FU jerseys being banned, despite other salacious phrases like Houston Outlaw CoolMatt’s number 69 jersey and McCree’s “BAMF” belt buckle in-game being okay.

Fun fact: the Philadelphia 76ers basketball arena was, for a few years, called the First Union Center, or FUC.

We have reached out to Blizzard to confirm the reasoning behind the banned jerseys, but they did not respond by time of publication.

