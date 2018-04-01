Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Cloud9 has secured a neat 3-0 at the end of its match yesterday against Out of Style in the Rocket League championship series. Mariano “Squishy” Arruda was not content to let the game end at the zero, however, and caught the ball at just the last second for a game of keepie uppie.

A game of Rocket League doesn’t actually end until the ball touches the ground. As long as the ball is airborne or at least above surface level, the clock will stay on zero until it makes contact with the field. Squishy is particularly known for his handling ability, with plenty of highlights out there of him juggling and dribbling the virtual ball.

This might have been a little cheeky from Squishy after a 6-0 blowout game 3, but at the end of the clip he tosses it to an Out Of Style player, letting them carry it for a bit. All’s well that ends well?

