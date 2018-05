Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Texas Showdown 2018 (Twitch)

That’s one way to wake up, I guess.

An exhibition was held at Texas Showdown last night for the unreleased Soulcalibur VI. As an unreleased game, that might explain why one move didn’t go exactly as planned.

It happens to the best of us. Party Wolf went on to win the exhibition in the next round, with only that one blemish on his 3-0 victory.

Compete is Deadspin and Kotaku’s joint site dedicated to competitive gaming.