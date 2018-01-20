Lunatic-Hai announced yesterday that it would be disbanding and leaving the Overwatch competitive scene.

In a statement (h/t InvenGlobal) the team says it was “difficult to face the radical changes within and outside Overwatch.”

“We couldn’t be certain of consistent investment for the organization and the business,” wrote director Tae-Su Kim. “And we couldn’t bring the organization, the staff, and the players’ positions together as one.”

Lunatic-Hai was one of the most prominent teams in the Overwatch APEX League, and arguably the best team in the world leading up to the formation of the Overwatch League. Most of its roster went to the currently undefeated Seoul Dynasty, while Lunatic-Hai itself was left to move up its B-team and prepare for an uncertain scene after the cancellation of APEX.

The team will be giving up all contract rights to its players as well, so they can transfer and join new teams, and Kim also wrote that the organization will help the players find a new home.