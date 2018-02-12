Blanka will come to Street Fighter V on February 20 with all his classic obnoxious moves, plus a flummoxing Gumby-like costume. Even without an embarrassing outfit, Blanka has his share of detractors because he’s a reactive character with “troll” moves that work best as punishments for an opponent’s mistakes. Blanka’s haters will doubtless feel all the more owned when their rival takes them down in an outfit this silly.



The costume appears to be Blanka wearing a full-body cloth outfit of himself, which—I’m already on board. Based on the video description from the Blanka gameplay trailer, though, this costume might be something more ominous: a magical doll created to look like Blanka. Here’s the story:

“In SFV: AE, Blanka is living peacefully with his mother, and has adapted well to being introduced back into society. One day, a suspicious salesman approaches him and offers a way to make Blanka famous by mass producing a doll made in Blanka’s likeness. Will it work? Find out in his character story mode!”

Is this Blanka wearing a costume of himself to promote both himself and the line of dolls made in his image? Or is this the doll itself, enchanted to perform all of Blanka’s moves with equal aptitude? Who cares? I do.

The costume has sparked some divisive reactions, as Blanka tends to do. Longtime Street Fighter pro Justin Wong voiced his support:

But not everybody agreed with his take.



Compete also can’t help but notice that Blanka’s new plush look has a striking resemblance to another unfairly maligned green guy: Helix from ARMS. But, hey, popularity isn’t everything. Winning is everything. I already love how much it annoys people when I beat them with Blanka, and doing so in the goofiest possible costume is almost worth the two-year wait for him to show up in this game.