Illustration: Nintendo (Twitter)

This weekend, Splatoon 2 players ended a multi-week popularity contest over the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. And unsurprisingly, they chose the objectively best turtle in the end, Donatello.

Donnie, the brains of the team who can also kick righteous ass, won 2-1 over his brother-in-shell, Raphael. While he lost the popular vote, he won the electoral equivalent, as his team won more Splatfest matches than their Raphael counterparts. Clearly, those who know Donnie is best are also, coincidentally, way better at Splatoon 2 than their less knowledgeable friends.

Really, I hope that more debates are settled in the ink-soaked arenas of Splatoon. It seems a more wholesome way to determine true victors rather than flinging 280-character insults at one another. If Superman vs. Batman ever becomes a Splatfest, you can catch me online ready to dunk a bunch of Kal-El loving nerds in the viscous goop of Moray Towers or Inkblot Art Academy.

