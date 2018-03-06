Shanghai Dragons, sitting in last place in the Overwatch League at 0-14, just announced that head coach Chen Congshan has “stepped down” from his post and will coach for one more week before getting replaced by assistant Sun Jun Young on an interim basis. Compete asked the Dragons if Congshan quit or was fired, and if his contract will get paid out in either event, but the franchise hadn’t responded by publication time.



Chen Congshan’s coaching style has been controversial. This past January, he got fined for account sharing and for approaching other pro players without getting permission from management. Congshan’s strict practice regimen has also raised eyebrows; Shanghai Dragons’ players reportedly practice from 10:30 am to midnight, only stopping for meals and not leaving time for exercise or leisure.

The grueling hours don’t appear to have helped Shanghai Dragons improve since the league began. The team went 0-10 in Stage 1, and still have yet to win a single game in Stage 2.

Despite their constant losses, the Dragons have become a fan favorite. When the Dragons took one map against Seoul Dynasty, one of the league’s top teams, fans were shocked but relieved to see OWL’s biggest underdogs improving. The Shanghai Dragons also became the first team to sign a female player in Kim “Geguri” Se-Yeon, winning goodwill among some OWL viewers.

The Dragons are terrible, but by signing splashy free agents and getting rid of their coach, they’re acting like any flailing traditional sports team. If this weren’t the OWL’s first season ever, you can bet the next move would be bringing in their old and beloved stars for appearances and fake consulting jobs.