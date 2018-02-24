The biggest names in esports are in Poland this weekend for, among other things, the biggest PUBG tournament yet held.



The game originally debuted with an invitational at IEM Oakland last year and has now moved on to having a world championship tournament at this year’s Katowice event. Dota 2, CS:GO, and StarCraft II will also be there with plenty going on stateside as OWL returns from its one week break.

Below you’ll find where and when you can catch all the weekend’s biggest events in competitive gaming. Let us know what you’ll be watching in the comments or if you think there’s something we might have missed.

PUBG

Everyone’s favorite battle royale game that’s not called Fortnite has a big invitational this weekend at IEM Katowice. Play began today at 9:00AM EST with matches going until 2:30PM. Action on Sunday starts and ends at the same times. The tournament is being played among 16 teams each consisting of a four person squad.

You can watch the entire thing live in the stream below.

Dota 2

ESL One Katowice 2018 is here with Poland hosting its first ever Dota major. The $1 million contest has already progressed to the latter stages with the semifinals currently underway as Vici Gaming takes on Team Liquid, followed by Fnatic vs. Virtus.Pro at 1:40PM EST today. The best-of-five grand finals, meanwhile, are scheduled for Sunday at 9:00AM.



You can watch the event here.

League of Legends

A packed day in the NA LCS starts at 5:00PM EST with 100 Thieves vs. Cloud9 and concludes at 9:00PM with Team Liquid vs. FlyQuest. On Sunday matches resume with OpTic Gaming vs. Team Solo Mid at 3:00PM and finish at 6:00PM with Counter Logic Gaming vs. Golden Guardians.

You can find all the matches streaming live here.

Overwatch

Week one of Stage 2 wraps up today in the Overwatch League starting at 4:00PM EST with Philadelphia Fusion vs. Florida Mayhem. Then at 6:00PM Boston takes on Houston, followed finally by Shanghai Dragons vs. Los Angeles Valiant with the former looking to pick up their first win of the season.

You can watch it live here.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

SL i-League Season 4 playoffs this weekend see Mouseesports facing the winner of Natus Vincere vs. FaZe Clan while Team Liquid await the loser in the 3rd place match. The grand finals will take place on Sunday at 1:00PM EST.

You can stay up-to-date on those matches here.

Halo 5

The HaloWC 2018 London Finals conclude tomorrow on the other side of the Atlantic as well. Play began this morning at 7:00AM EST and starts on Sunday at the same time. A full bracket is available at Gfinity.

You can catch the entire tournament here.



Hearthstone

The HCT Sydney Tour stop is going strong with Jakattack and ProfessorOak in the Winners’ Finals and still a number of games to go in the Losers’ bracket. The $15,000 double-elimination tournament concludes tonight with everything streaming here.

Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, Dragon Ball FighterZ

Winter Brawl 12 is this weekend with a slew of tournaments across different fighting games, including all of the big ones but also Pokken Tournament, King of Fighters, and Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite. You can find more details as well as brackets and schedules, over at the Winter Brawl 12 website.

You can watch the main event here.

Rocket League

Open qualifiers for the next season of the Rocket League Championship Series continue this weekend with North America playing today and Europe tomorrow. You can catch teams competing for a shot at making it into the regular season here.