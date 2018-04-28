Screenshot: Capcom

The windy city will host the start of a new tournament series today across three different fighting games.

The Red Bull Conquest series is made up of local tournaments across North America, in Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, and Guilty Gear. The whole idea is to feature each region’s best, to determine which home crowd is the best. Chicago gets its shot today as the start of the circuit, but the tour will eventually head to many different cities, like Dallas, St. Paul, San Francisco, Orlando, and more.

Not up for fighting games? All good, there’s plenty of competitive action to go around. Here’s what’s on deck for this weekend in the wide, wide world of esports.

Red Bull Conquest

The aforementioned tournament gets underway at 4:00 p.m. ET this afternoon, with top 8 play expected to start around 7:00 p.m. ET. Check out the action over on the Red Bull stream on Twitch.

Overwatch League

Week 4 of stage 3 wraps up today and the playoff picture is coming into focus. The games kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET with San Francisco taking on the London Spitfire, followed by Seoul vs. New York and Shanghai looking to get its first win against the Philly Fusion. Find all the games over at the Overwatch League Twitch channel.

Splatoon 2

The online finals of the U.S./Canada Inkling Open start at 11:00 a.m. ET today. Teams are battling for the top spot and a ticket to this year’s E3, where they will get to compete in the Splatoon world championships. Grab a raincoat (for all the ink) and head over to Nintendo’s Twitch channel to check it out.

Dota 2

Epicenter XL goes down this weekend, and many teams will be looking for much-needed points at the major to assure they stay at the top of the Dota pro circuit. Matches are live now and you can expect early morning air times tomorrow as well. Follow it on the Epicenter Twitch channel.

Heroes of the Storm

The HGC playoffs are this weekend, as the 2nd through 6th place teams fight it out for the chance to join their region’s top seed at the Mid-season Brawl. Today’s matches start at 5:00 p.m. ET over on the Blizz Heroes Twitch channel, and again at the same time tomorrow.

Tekken World Tour

The tour makes a stop in Seoul, South Korea this weekend for Korea Masters 2018. Many top players, include Korea’s own JDCR and Saint, are in attendance. See it all go down over on the Tekken Twitch channel or, if the time zone difference is a hindrance, through the channel’s VOD archives.

Did we miss something? Wanna shout out a local tournament? Are you a squid now, or a kid now? Let us know in the comments!