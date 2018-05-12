Photo: LoL Esports (Flickr)

The group stage for the League of Legends Midseason Invitational is underway, and the international showcase of talent is already heating up.

MSI, as it’s called, is always an interesting test of mettle between regions to see who might be looking for a possible world championship run. And while European hopeful Fnatic has had varying results (though they beat Korean favorite Kingzone!), Team Liquid is 0-4 to start. The life of an NA esports fan.

If anything, the Flash Wolves are showing they will be a force to be reckoned with, in both the knockout stage and later on this year at the world championships, with their undefeated start to the group stage.

Here’s what else is going on in the wide, wide world of competitive gaming this weekend.

League of Legends

The Midseason Invitationals are in the middle of group stage play, running through the weekend and into the week. Games start at 5:00 a.m. ET each day, but if you’re not an early riser, you can check out the VOD replays on Riot’s Twitch channel.

Overwatch Contenders

The league may be on a short break before the final stage of the season, but Contenders, the “minor league,” is in the midst of its inaugural season playoffs. Today’s matches are already underway, with several regions playing their semifinal matches. The action continues tomorrow at 5:00 a.m. ET with the resulting finals, and wraps it all up next weekend. Check the schedule to see which regions are playing when, and head over to the Contenders Twitch channel to see the action.

Heroes of the Storm

Collegiate tournament Heroes of the Dorm plays its final four this weekend. Buffalo, Cal Poly Pomona, Laval, and Kentucky are the last teams standing, competing for tuition prize money. Sweet! Matches start at 4:00 p.m. ET today, and you can find the Heroes madness over at the Blizz Heroes Twitch channel.

The Colosseum 2018

The Tekken World Tour heads to Rome this weekend for the next challenger event, which will also feature some Dragon Ball FighterZ and Street Fighter V. A few notable names will be in attendance looking for some circuit points, so if you want to see some good fighting action, head over to IGChannel on Twitch.

StarCraft II

Europe and North America wrap season one of their WCS challenger series this weekend. The former is live right now, while North America kicks things off Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET. See the big army action over on the StarCraft Twitch channel.

