With the Overwatch League on its first week long break of the inaugural season, there’s still plenty to pay attention to including Halo 5, Rainbow Six Siege, and even some Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Below you’ll find where and when you can catch all the weekend’s biggest events in competitive gaming. Let us know what you’ll be watching in the comments or if you think there’s something we might have missed.

League of Legends

The day’s matches begin at 5:00PM EST with Team Liquid vs. Counter Logic Gaming and wrap-up later at 9:00PM with OpTic Gaming vs. Golden Guardians. Then on Sunday matches kick-off at 3:00PM with Clutch Gaming vs. TSM and conclude at 7:00PM with FlyQuest vs. OpTic. Cloud9 and Echo Fox, Meanwhile, will be looking to maintain their spots at the top of the table and continue building out their dominant leads.

You can find all the matches streaming live here.

Rainbox Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege has it’s latest Invitational this weekend ahead of the game’s next season. The group stage got underway earlier in the week with the first of the semifinals to take place today at 1:00PM EST, followed at 4:00PM by the second. On Sunday play concludes at 2:30PM right after the all-star match.

You can watch the entire tournament below.

Hearthstone

The HCT Copa America is going on right now in Brazil with 16 players competing today in the quarterfinals followed by the main event on Sunday. You can watch those matches here.

Halo 5

Competitive Halo returns with an Open in Orlando today, a $50,000 tournament that is the first stop on the road to this April’s world championship. Bracket play is ongoing followed by semifinals tonight at 8:00PM. Matches resume on Sunday at 11:00AM with the grand finals scheduled for 5:00PM.

Those games will stream here.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Starladder & i-League StarSeries Season 4 has begun with Mousesports vs. Virtus.pro and Astralis vs. Team Liquid both at 1:00PM EST today.

You can stay up-to-date on those matches here.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Southern California has a DBF tournament this weekend with the Dragon Brawl event. Matches begin at 5:00PM EST today and will conclude sometime later in the night.



You an watch the tournament here.

Overwatch

OWL is on a break this week but there’s still the Fiesta Bowl. Yes, esports have those too. UC Irvine face UCSD at 5:00PM EST today, followed by Toronto vs. UC Berkeley at 6:30PM, an Arizona showmatch, and then the grand finals at 9:00PM tonight.

You can watch it live here.

Heroes of the Storm

In week five of the spring season and the last set of regular matches before the Western Clash event, action starts with LFM Esports vs. HeroesHearth at 5:00PM EST today and concludes with SpaceStation Gaming vs. Team Twelve at 7:00PM.

You can check the full schedule and standings here with matches here.

Rocket League

It’s hard to believe that the Rocket League Championship Series is already about to return for its fifth season. Open qualifiers will be ongoing through out the next few weekends, with North America playing today and Europe tomorrow.

You can catch teams competing for a shot at making it into the regular season here.