Yes, it may be E3 weekend, but there are still some video game competitions going down. Esports rests for no press conferences!

In London, the world championship for Rocket League is underway. Over in Los Angeles at the Beyond the Summit house, the best in the world at Dragon Ball FighterZ are competing in the Summit of Power. And just a short distance away at E3, Splatoon and Smash will have it out as part of Nintendo’s show presence. There is simply no stopping the behemoth. It’s best to let the esports just wash over you like a flood.

What’s among the waves in the wide, wide world of esports this weekend? Here’s a rundown.

Rocket League

Games are already underway at the big capstone event of Rocket League competition. Matches are all taking place on London time, so you can let the League fill that soccer-shaped hole in your heart tomorrow morning. Follow the schedule here and tune in to watch on the Rocket League Twitch channel.

Overwatch League

We’re nearing the end of stage 4, and teams are eyeing the season playoffs—all except Dallas, who cannot make the playoffs but are still kicking some ass. Tonight’s matches get underway at 4:00 p.m. ET with the Spitfire v. Gladiators, then New York and San Francisco duke it out before a closing match between Houston and the stage-undefeated Los Angeles Valiant. See it all on the Overwatch League Twitch channel.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

The Summit, usually known for their Dota or Smash Bros. events, are hosting the Summit of Power this weekend. The best players in Dragon Ball FighterZ will play through one big tournament bracket, as well as compete in various other games like Mafia. If it’s anything like the many other iterations of the Summit, it’s like Big Brother meets esports, and a total blast. Follow the constant action over on the Beyond the Summit Twitch channel.

Nintendo

Smash and Splatoon get the E3 treatment. On Monday, the opening rounds of the Splatoon 2 World Championship get underway, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Then on Tuesday, the squid-splatting finals start at 4:00 p.m. ET; the Smash 5 invitational gets underway once that’s done. A whole lotta splattin’ and smashin’ will be goin’ down, so tune into Nintendo’s Twitch channel to keep up.

Dota 2

The China Supermajor wraps up this weekend. After OpTic missed their shot at The International in a match against Virtus.Pro, the final legs of the bracket are a who’s who of Dota 2. If you want to see what the top of the pro circuit is doing in Dota these days, the Supermajor finals are worth tuning into. Check them out on PGL’s Twitch channel, or if you’re not down for the sleep-destroying time difference, watch the VODs.

NBA 2k League

Look, the NBA finals were disappointing. You know it, I know it, and LeBron definitely knows it. Basketball has been an exercise in disappointment. But I’m here to tell ya, there’s something else: The 2K league. A world of virtual simulation where only your thumbs can let you down. If you want to experience this magical world of polygonal basketball, you can tune in for “The Turn” tournament finals today at noon E.T. over at the league’s Twitch channel.

