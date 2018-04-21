Regional championships for the high-octane Rocket League kick off in earnest this weekend.

This marks the fifth season for the Rocket League championship series, as teams battle it out to be one of four from their respective region to compete in the season five world championships. Hopefully we see some more incredible goals like the RLCS usually delivers.

The rest of the schedule is fairly light this weekend though, with leagues still ongoing or on hiatus. Here’s what’s going down this weekend in the wide, wide world of competitive video games:

Rocket League

The aforementioned regional championships kick off today at 3 p.m. ET for North America, and tomorrow morning at 12 p.m. ET for Europe. Six teams enter, only four will advance. Check out the high-flying action on the Rocket League Twitch channel.

Counter-Strike

Some of the world’s best in tactical, virtual skirmishes are in Marseille this weekend for the city’s DreamHack Masters event. Matches are already underway and continue tomorrow morning as the teams fight for the lion’s share of a $250,000 prize pool. Check it out on the DreamHack CS Twitch channel.

Smash Bros. (And Other Nintendo Games)

Usually an event would just feature Melee and Smash 4, but Switch Fest in Long Beach, CA will will also feature some Switch-centric competitions like ARMS, Brawlout, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Splatoon 2. Check out the full line-up, as well as schedules and stream info, on the Smash.gg page.

Meanwhile in Boulder, Smash players like Leffen, Axe, Anti, ESAM and more will fight it out for Flatiron 3, in Melee and Smash 4. Find the tournament’s info and streams on their Smash.gg page.



Overwatch League

Week 3 of the third split ends today, with a struggling London Spitfire taking on the Los Angeles Valiant to start the action at 4 p.m. ET. After that, we get a top 4 showdown between the Gladiators and the New York Excelsior, and the night caps off with my favorite, the Battle for Texas between Houston and Dallas. Find it all over at the league’s Twitch channel.

Saigon Cup 2018

The action here is pretty much wrapping up, but the VODs are still fresh. If you want to check it out, head over to the Smash.gg page for some results, and hit up the SaigonFGC Twitch channel’s archives for some matches.

Heroes of the Storm

The last week of regular play in the HGC takes place this weekend. HeroesHearth Esports and LFM Esports kick things off today at 5 p.m. ET, followed by Team Twelve vs. No Tomorrow. See it all over on the Heroes Twitch channel.

Dota 2

It’s a qualifier weekend, as teams compete for invites to tournaments like ESL One Birmingham, GESC Thailand, MDL Changsha, and China Super Major. All of them will likely be taking place in the earliest or latest hours of the day for North America, so your best shot is to just check out the Dota 2 tab on Twitch and see what’s going down.

Did we miss anything? Got a local you want to shout out? Looking forward to some rocket-powered soccer? Let us know in the comments!